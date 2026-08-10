Dolphins' Clelin Ferrell: Long-term injury

Ferrell (undisclosed) expected to be out for multiple weeks, Alain Poupart of SI.comreports.

Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated that Ferrell would take weeks to return following an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Miami in late July and was expected to compete for a regular edge rusher role, but his roster may be in jeopardy as a result of the injury. Ferrell, who has now been on five different teams in five years, last played with San Francisco where he recorded 24 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, in eight games.