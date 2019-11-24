Play

Walford (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Walford has suited up in the last three games for the Dolphins, logging 23 total snaps and making one catch for eight yards. In his stead, tight end duties will be handled by Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Chandler Cox.

