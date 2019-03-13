Walford signed a contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Walford played two offensive snaps with the Jets last season, both of which came during a Week 17 contest against the Patriots. He'll spend the offseason working to distinguish himself in a crowded Dolphins' tight end room which includes Mike Gesicki, Nick O'Leary, Dwayne Allen and Durham Smythe.

