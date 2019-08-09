Walford (undisclosed) brought in both of his targets for 34 yards in Thursday's preseason contest against the Falcons.

Walford appears to have fully recovered from the undisclosed injury that kept him from practicing recently, and performed when called upon in Miami's preseason opener. The fourth-year tight end could see some work as a pass catcher in 2019, but is unlikely to operate in anything more than a depth capacity.

