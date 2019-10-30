Walford (leg) signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Walford signed with the Dolphins in March and stuck with the time through the entire offseason and preseason, but he was cut with an injury settlement in August. The 28-year-old is healthy now, however, and he'll add depth to the Dolphins tight-end corps.

