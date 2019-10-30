Dolphins' Clive Walford: Re-signs with Miami
Walford (leg) signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Walford signed with the Dolphins in March and stuck with the time through the entire offseason and preseason, but he was cut with an injury settlement in August. The 28-year-old is healthy now, however, and he'll add depth to the Dolphins tight-end corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.