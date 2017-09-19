Play

Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Converts game-winning FG

Parkey made four field-goals and an extra-point attempt in the Dolphins' season-opening victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

Parkey converted a clutch 54-yard kick with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Dolphins the lead for good. It was a fantastic start to the season for the 25-year-old, which he will hope to continue against the Jets in Week 3.

