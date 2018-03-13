Parkey is slated to sign with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After cycling through through Connor Barth, Mike Nugent and Cairo Santos last season, the Bears are clearly looking for some added stability at the kicker position. Parkey hit 21 of 23 field-goal attempts for the Dolphins in 2017, en route to logging a total of 89 points. Meanwhile, Chicago's kicking committee combined last season to record 74 points while making 16 of 22 attempts. The Bears averaged just 16.5 points per game last year, but it's reasonable to expect the team's offense to improve in Mitchell Trubisky's second campaign as a pro. To that end, the Bears are also poised to sign wideout Allen Robinson, as well as tight end Trey Burton.