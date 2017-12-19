Parkey made all three of his field-goal attempts (28, 41 and 26 yards) and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Bills.

Parkey's performance gave him a second double-digit outing of this season, with his only other one coming all the way back in Miami's opening contest. Despite sporting just 78 points on the campaign, Parkey has tallied at least seven points in four of his last five appearances.