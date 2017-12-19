Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Hits double figures
Parkey made all three of his field-goal attempts (28, 41 and 26 yards) and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Bills.
Parkey's performance gave him a second double-digit outing of this season, with his only other one coming all the way back in Miami's opening contest. Despite sporting just 78 points on the campaign, Parkey has tallied at least seven points in four of his last five appearances.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...