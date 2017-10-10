Play

Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses another extra point

Parkey missed his second extra point of the season in Sunday's victory over the Titans.

Parkey converted on a 41-yard field goal attempt, but made just one of his extra points tries. The sluggish Dolphins' offense has limited the 25-year-old's scoring opportunities so far this season. He is now 5-of-5 on field goal attempts, but has made just 2-of-4 extra points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories