Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses another extra point
Parkey missed his second extra point of the season in Sunday's victory over the Titans.
Parkey converted on a 41-yard field goal attempt, but made just one of his extra points tries. The sluggish Dolphins' offense has limited the 25-year-old's scoring opportunities so far this season. He is now 5-of-5 on field goal attempts, but has made just 2-of-4 extra points.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: No attempts in shutout loss•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses extra point Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Converts game-winning FG•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Replaces Franks as Miami Kicker•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Claimed off waivers•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...