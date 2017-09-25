Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses extra point Sunday

Parkey did not attempt a field goal and missed his lone extra point opportunity in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

It was a horrible day for the Dolphins' offense, and Parkey spent majority of the contest on the sidelines as a result. Parkey benefited from the Dolphins' inability to find the end zone last week against the Chargers, but with Miami playing from behind and unable to even find the red zone, he was of little use Sunday.