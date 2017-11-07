Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses extra point

Parkey made his lone field-goal attempt but missed one of his two extra-point tries en route to four points in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Raiders.

Parkey has now missed three of his 12 extra points thus far. Through eight appearances, Parkey sports merely 36 points this season.

