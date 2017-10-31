Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses lone FG attempt Thursday
Parkey missed his lone field-goal attempt in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.
Backup quarterback Matt Moore struggled to move the ball as the Dolphins failed to reach 200 yards of offense. Parkey's lone opportunity came in the second quarter, and he missed wide right from 50 yards out. The good news is Jay Cutler is expected to return for Week 9, but even with Cutler, Miami has featured one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses another extra point•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: No attempts in shutout loss•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses extra point Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Converts game-winning FG•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Replaces Franks as Miami Kicker•
-
Breaking: Zeke suspension back on
A federal judge has ruled against Ezekiel Elliott late Monday night. His suspension will begin...
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....