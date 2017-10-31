Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Misses lone FG attempt Thursday

Parkey missed his lone field-goal attempt in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore struggled to move the ball as the Dolphins failed to reach 200 yards of offense. Parkey's lone opportunity came in the second quarter, and he missed wide right from 50 yards out. The good news is Jay Cutler is expected to return for Week 9, but even with Cutler, Miami has featured one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season.