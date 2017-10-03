Dolphins' Cody Parkey: No attempts in shutout loss

Parkey did not attempt a kick in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints.

Parkey's only snap on the field came when Miami kicked off to start the second half. The Dolphins totaled only 186 yards of offense as they failed to accomplish anything against a paltry Saints defense. It is back-to-back scoreless weeks for 25-year-old after he missed an extra-point attempt Week 3, and will likely prove an inconsistent scoring option behind the Dolphins' offense.