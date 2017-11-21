Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Notches eight points

Parkey made both of his field-goal and extra-point attempts en route to eight points in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Parkey's scoring output matched his highest since Miami's season opener. Through 10 games, however, he boasts merely 47 points, and Sunday's trip to New England doesn't appear favorable either.

