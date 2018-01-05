Parkey converted 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and 26 of 29 PATs in 2017.

Parkey started the year on a high note by nailing a 54-yard, game-winning field goal in the Dolphins' season-opener against the Dolphins in Week 2. However, he proved to be just a middling fantasy option the rest of the way, converting more than two field goals in just one of the remaining 15 contests. His underwhelming production is more a result of the Dolphins' lackluster offense than anything, but he was also only trusted to attempt two kicks from beyond 50 yards all season. Parkey will now be a restricted free agent this offseason and isn't guaranteed to return to Miami in 2018.