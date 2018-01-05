Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Nothing special in 2017
Parkey converted 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and 26 of 29 PATs in 2017.
Parkey started the year on a high note by nailing a 54-yard, game-winning field goal in the Dolphins' season-opener against the Dolphins in Week 2. However, he proved to be just a middling fantasy option the rest of the way, converting more than two field goals in just one of the remaining 15 contests. His underwhelming production is more a result of the Dolphins' lackluster offense than anything, but he was also only trusted to attempt two kicks from beyond 50 yards all season. Parkey will now be a restricted free agent this offseason and isn't guaranteed to return to Miami in 2018.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.