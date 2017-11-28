Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Scores five points
Parkey made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.
Parkey converted from 28 yards on his lone field goal, bringing his record to 12 of 13 this season. In missing three of only 19 extra points, however, he's been limited to 52 total points.
