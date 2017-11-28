Dolphins' Cody Parkey: Scores five points

Parkey made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.

Parkey converted from 28 yards on his lone field goal, bringing his record to 12 of 13 this season. In missing three of only 19 extra points, however, he's been limited to 52 total points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop