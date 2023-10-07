Williams (groin) is listed as questionable going into Sunday's game against the Giants.
Williams is listed as questionable for the second consecutive week after suffering a groin injury during the Dolphins' Week 3 win over Denver. The 26-year-old was unable to suit up for Miami's Week 4 contest against Buffalo, and if he misses this coming Sunday, Liam Eichenberg is expected to make the start at center.
