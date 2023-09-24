Williams (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Williams appears to have sustained a groin injury at some point during the second half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. With Miami currently leading 42-13 early in the third quarter, it's possible the team may choose to keep their starting center sidelined out of mere precaution. Williams' absence should leave Liam Eichenberg to take over at center for the Dolphins.