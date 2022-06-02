Williams told reporters Thursday that the Dolphins likely expect him to play center this coming season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports

Williams was acquired in free agency by Miami this offseason with the prevailing expectation that he would play left guard. The 25-year-old spent the majority of his previous four-year tenure with the Cowboys playing left guard, but spent also time at left tackle and right guard when needed due to injuries elsewhere. Williams should immediately challenge Michael Deiter for Miami's starting center job while, according to Jackson, creating the opportunity for Liam Eichenberg to play left guard moving forward.