Williams (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Williams is expected to miss his second game this year with a lingering groin injury that he suffered during Miami's Week 3 win over Denver. The 26-year-old was unable to practice all week after playing through the same issue during the Dolphins' Week 5 win over the Giants. Liam Eichenberg is expected to replace Williams at center this coming Sunday.