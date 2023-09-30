Williams (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.
Williams has been trending in the right direction to play this coming Sunday, as he's gone from not participating at Wednesday's practice to limited participation Thursday and Friday. If the 26-year-old were to miss time, Liam Eichenberg would likely step in as Miami's starting center.
