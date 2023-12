Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Monday's loss to the Titans and had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Liam Eichenberg (calf) is expected to take over at center, but he is one of many Miami offensive linemen currently suffering from an injury, so it may ultimately be Jonotthan Harrison, who was signed from the practice squad Wednesday starting at center against the Jets on Sunday.