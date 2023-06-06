Williams wasn't present for the first day of mandatory minicamp because he wants a new contract, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Williams missed OTAs as well, but he's now recorded an unexcused absence after skipping out on the start of Miami's mandatory offseason program. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't appear too upset about Williams' absence, suggesting a deal is in the works, but until Williams returns, Dan Feeney and Alama Uluave will presumably split duties as the No. 1 center.