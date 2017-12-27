Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Absent from injury report
Tankersley (ankle) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Bills, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Tankersley has missed the past three games with an injured ankle. However, his absence from the injury report suggests he's returned to full health.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Inactive Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Tagged as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not playing Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Doubtful for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Inactive Monday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.