Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Doesn't practice Thursday
Tankersley (ankle) wasn't able to practice Thursday and seems unlikely to play Sunday in Buffalo, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tankersley also missed the Miami win over New England on Monday due to the injury. Bobby McCain will likely start once again in his place as coach Adam Gase stated Thursday that he doesn't know when Tankersley will be able to return to practice.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Inactive Monday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Doubtful for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Expected to practice•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Returns to game•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...