Tankersley (ankle) wasn't able to practice Thursday and seems unlikely to play Sunday in Buffalo, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tankersley also missed the Miami win over New England on Monday due to the injury. Bobby McCain will likely start once again in his place as coach Adam Gase stated Thursday that he doesn't know when Tankersley will be able to return to practice.

