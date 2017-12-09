Tankersley (ankle/shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

Tankersley was unable to practice this week and it seems to be a matter of time until he is officially ruled out. Cornerbacks Alterraun Verner and Bobby McCain will be asked to play larger roles against Tom Brady and the Patriots on Monday.

