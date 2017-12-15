Tankersley (ankle/shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Tankersley participated in a limited fashion at practice Thursday and Friday, but it's not overly surprising to see the Dolphins being cautious with their rookie cornerback. Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner are again slated for increased workloads, especially with Xavien Howard (illness) listed as questionable.