Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Doubtful for Week 15
Tankersley (ankle/shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Tankersley participated in a limited fashion at practice Thursday and Friday, but it's not overly surprising to see the Dolphins being cautious with their rookie cornerback. Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner are again slated for increased workloads, especially with Xavien Howard (illness) listed as questionable.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Inactive Monday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Doubtful for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Expected to practice•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...