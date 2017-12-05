Tankersley (shoulder/ankle) is expected to be able to practice with Miami Thursday or Friday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Tankersley suffered the injuries as the Dolphins defeated the Broncos 35-9 on Sunday. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks during practice he will try to help the Dolphins stop Tom Brady and the Patriots offense next Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories