Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Expected to practice
Tankersley (shoulder/ankle) is expected to be able to practice with Miami Thursday or Friday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Tankersley suffered the injuries as the Dolphins defeated the Broncos 35-9 on Sunday. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks during practice he will try to help the Dolphins stop Tom Brady and the Patriots offense next Monday.
