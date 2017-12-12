Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Inactive Monday
Tankersley (ankle) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Patriots.
Tankersley was unable to practice throughout the week, ultimately earning a doubtful designation, so it is not surprising to see him unable to suit up Monday. The absence will mark his first since Week 3. While he is sidelined, Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner figure to pick of the slack at cornerback.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Doubtful for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Expected to practice•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Returns to game•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Return questionable•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...