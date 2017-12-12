Tankersley (ankle) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Patriots.

Tankersley was unable to practice throughout the week, ultimately earning a doubtful designation, so it is not surprising to see him unable to suit up Monday. The absence will mark his first since Week 3. While he is sidelined, Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner figure to pick of the slack at cornerback.

