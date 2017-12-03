Tankersley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos with an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Tankersley exited earlier in the game with a shoulder injury but was able to return shortly thereafter, only to suffer the ankle injury. Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner are likely to see increased roles should Tankersley be unable to return this time around.

