Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not participating in OTAs
Tankersley is still dealing with a torn ACL, and is not practicing during OTAs, Omar Kelly of The Sun Sentinel reports.
This news isn't surprising, given the fact that Tankersley suffered the injury in early November, and was looking at a 9-12 month recovery. Furthermore, Tankersley is likely to land on the physically unable to perform list to start the season per Kelly. The 25-year-old's absence likely won't effect the defense much, considering Bobby McCain and recently-signed Xavien Howard will be back for 2019, after they took a significant portion of the cornerback snaps last season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Placed on IR•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Pops up on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Absent from injury report•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Inactive Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Tagged as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...