Tankersley is still dealing with a torn ACL, and is not practicing during OTAs, Omar Kelly of The Sun Sentinel reports.

This news isn't surprising, given the fact that Tankersley suffered the injury in early November, and was looking at a 9-12 month recovery. Furthermore, Tankersley is likely to land on the physically unable to perform list to start the season per Kelly. The 25-year-old's absence likely won't effect the defense much, considering Bobby McCain and recently-signed Xavien Howard will be back for 2019, after they took a significant portion of the cornerback snaps last season.