Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not playing Week 15
Tankersley (ankle, shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Tankersley was actually downgraded to out on Saturday and did not travel with the team to Buffalo. Bobby McCain will start at cornerback in his place, with Alterraun Verner serving as the team's primary nickel corner.
