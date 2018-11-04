Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Placed on IR
Tankersley (knee) has officially been placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins.
Tankersley will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL, though his absence won't have much of an impact on the Dolphins' defense after spending a majority of his time on special teams.
