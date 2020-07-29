The Dolphins placed Tankersley (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Tankersley was set to compete for a reserve gig in training camp, but he'll now have to wait until he receives medical clearance to join teammates. The 2017 third-round pick spent all of the 2019 campaign on the PUP list while recovering form a torn ACL.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Aiming for backup role•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Won't return from PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Returns to practice field•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Placed on reserve/PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Not participating in OTAs•