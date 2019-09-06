Tankersley (knee) was placed on Miami's reserve/PUP list Saturday, per the league's official transactions report.

Tankersley's placement on the reserve/PUP list means that he'll be out through at least Week 6. The 25-year-old is managing his recovery from a torn ACL and could contribute depth to Miami's secondary if he gets healthy.

