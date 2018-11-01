Tankersley was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Tankersley is a surprise addition to Miami's injury report after having participated in practice without issue to begin the week, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a knee issue. Tankersley has played only 29 defensive snaps this season, all of which came in Week 6, so the Dolphins' defense likely wouldn't suffer if the second-year pro were to miss any time.

