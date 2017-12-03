Tankersley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Denver after suffering a shoulder injury, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Tankersley injured his shoulder in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Look for Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner to see a larger roles in the defense as long as Tankersley is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories