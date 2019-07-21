Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Starting camp on PUP list
Tankersley (knee) was placed on the physically unable to perform list by the Dolphins on Sunday.
Tankersley is still dealing with a torn ACL that he suffered in November, and is still looking at a few months more of recovery according to his 9-to-12 month timetable. The 25-year-old's absence won't effect the defense much, considering Bobby McCain and recently-signed Xavien Howard will be back for 2019 after taking a significant portion of the cornerback snaps last season. He can come off the list at any time, but it's likely he won't be ready to start the regular season.
