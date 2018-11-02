Tankersley (knee) will miss the rest of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tankersley cropped up on the injury report Thursday with the knee issue but there was no indication it was a severe injury as he was still a limited practice participant. The 24-year-old has played only 29 defensive snaps this season the Miami defense is unlikely to feel a major impact with his absence barring any additional injuries..