Tankersley (knee) wasn't activated off the PUP list Wednesday and will be out the rest of the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tankersley returned to practice in mid-October and had a three-week window to practice where the Dolphins could activate him, but the team allowed that deadline to pass Wednesday with no roster move. The 25-year-old indicated he's healthy after recovering from a torn ACL in November 2018, but the team said he's still not in game shape.