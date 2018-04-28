Dolphins' Cornell Armstrong: Drafted in sixth round

The Dolphins selected Armstrong in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Armstrong (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) was a key piece of the Southern Miss defense in each of his four years on the team, ultimately developing into a lockdown corner by his senior season. He'll be given a chance to earn snaps in the Dolphins' unsettled cornerback corps, but he'll likely be more of a special-teams contributor as a rookie.