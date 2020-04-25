Dolphins' Curtis Weaver: Joins Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Weaver in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Weaver impressed both as a pass rusher and run defender during his three-year starting tenure at Boise State, managing to rack up 52 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman joins a Miami group in dire need of help rushing the passer, so he could press for reps as a rookie, but a lack of top-end athleticism will likely cap his upside at the NFL level.