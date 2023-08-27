Davis (undisclosed) was released from the hospital Sunday morning and will travel home to Miami with team personnel.

After a scary collision late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason finale, Davis had to be placed on a backboard and carted off the field. He was then transported to a local Jacksonville hospital, and shortly after that, the Dolphins released a statement saying Davis "is conscious and has movement in all extremities." The wideout appears to have avoided a catastrophic injury, but it's unclear when he'll be able to put a helmet on again.