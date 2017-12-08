Williams (shoulder) didn't participate in Friday's practice.

Williams has yet to practice in any capacity since dislocating his left shoulder in the Dolphins' Week 12 loss to the Patriots, and at this point, it's looking unlikely that he'll be available for the rematch Monday night. While Williams was sidelined for last week's win over the Broncos, Kenyan Drake took control of the lead-back role, finishing the contest with 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and adding three receptions for 21 yards.