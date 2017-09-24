Dolphins' Damien Williams: Available in Week 3
Williams (ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets in New York, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Heraldreports.
Despite being tabbed as questionable in Week 3, Williams' availability wasn't really up in the air after full practices Thursday and Friday. In a backfield with a workhorse like Jay Ajayi, though, Williams won't be ultilized much, if at all, on a game-to-game basis.
