Dolphins' Damien Williams: Collects 20 yards in win
Williams caught two of three targets for 18 yards and added two yards on two carries in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
There had been some talk that Kenyan Drake was eyeing the backup running back role, but Williams has held him off. Williams saw 22 offensive snaps on Sunday while Drake was limited to special teams. That's a feather in his cap, but few teams roll as much with a lead back than Miami so, while he's seen steady snaps, Williams has yet to reach 30 total yards in a game this week. Don't expect that to change.
