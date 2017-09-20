Play

Williams (ribs) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice

The injury might initially seem to explain why Williams only logged three offensive snaps in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers, but he actually played 13 snaps on special teams. With Jay Ajayi (knee) operating as an every-down workhorse, there simply isn't much room for Williams or Kenyan Drake to contribute. Ajayi also missed Wednesday's practice, but there's been no suggestion his injury is serious.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories