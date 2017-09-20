Dolphins' Damien Williams: Doesn't practice to start week
Williams (ribs) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice
The injury might initially seem to explain why Williams only logged three offensive snaps in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers, but he actually played 13 snaps on special teams. With Jay Ajayi (knee) operating as an every-down workhorse, there simply isn't much room for Williams or Kenyan Drake to contribute. Ajayi also missed Wednesday's practice, but there's been no suggestion his injury is serious.
