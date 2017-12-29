Dolphins' Damien Williams: Doubtful for Week 17
Williams (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
In Williams' likely absence, Kenyan Drake -- who was on the field for 95 percent of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in Week 16 -- is once again in line to head the Miami backfield the team's season finale, with Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith in reserve.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Listed as doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs another limited practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Turns in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.