Williams (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

In Williams' likely absence, Kenyan Drake -- who was on the field for 95 percent of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in Week 16 -- is once again in line to head the Miami backfield the team's season finale, with Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith in reserve.

