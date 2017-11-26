Dolphins' Damien Williams: Exits game with shoulder injury
Williams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Patriots by a third-quarter shoulder injury.
With Senorise Perry (concussion) also out of the game, the last man standing in the Dolphins' Week 12 backfield is Kenyan Drake.
