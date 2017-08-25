Williams lost one yard on four carries in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

While the stat line obviously doesn't look good, Williams did mix in a bit with the first-team offense, and then got the first carry after Jay Ajayi left the game. That being said, Williams also had a couple carries in the second half, while Kenyan Drake got each of his six touches in the second quarter, gaining 21 yards on four carries and two yards on two catches. While there's been no clear winner in the battle for backup work, it's quite clear the Dolphins will keep Ajayi busy, marginalizing both Drake and Williams' importance so long as the starter stays healthy.